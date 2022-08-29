Abbotsford’s Kaysen Eustace (right) earned a silver medal with Team BC at the box lacrosse nationals earlier this month. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Kaysen Eustace earns box lacrosse silver medal

Team BC has strong showing at Langley-based tournament earlier this month

Abbotsford’s Kaysen Eustace helped Team BC earn a silver medal at the recent 12U Box Lacrosse Nationals, which occurred in Langley from Aug. 15 to 20.

Eustace and Team BC competed against Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario at the event and kicked off the tournament with 14-0 and 5-0 wins over Manitoba and Saskatchewan respectively on Aug. 16.

Ontario then took down BC 8-0 on Aug. 17, but BC bounced back with a 17-5 win over Manitoba later that day. BC split games on Aug. 18, with a 12-0 win over Saskatchewan followed up by a 7-3 loss to Ontario.

The playoff round saw BC eliminate Saskatchewan with a 7-0 win on Aug. 19 to set up a gold medal battle with the pesky Ontario team. However, Ontario edged out BC with an 8-5 win to win gold and leave BC with silver.

BC finished 5-3 overall at the event and outscored the opposition 63-28. Eustace recorded four goals and one assist at the tournament.

The silver medal caps off an impressive summer for Eustace, who also plays for the Abbotsford Warriors. He also earned a provincial bronze medal as part of the Warriors Peewee C box lacrosse team back in July.

