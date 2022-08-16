Abbotsford’s Abi Janzen, Team BC box lacrosse earn silver at Canada Summer Games

Team BC places second in sport’s first appearance at Canada Summer Games since 1985

Abbotsford’s Abi Janzen receives her silver medal after backstopping Team BC to a second place finish in the box lacrosse competition at the Canada Summer Games. (Ashley Buston-White photo)

Abbotsford’s Abi Janzen and the Team BC female box lacrosse squad have earned a silver medal at the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Janzen and Team BC lost a close 2-1 contest to Ontario in the gold medal game on Friday (Aug. 12) to finish with the silver.

Ontario was the only team to beat BC, as the club also opened preliminary play with a 5-0 loss to Ontario on Aug. 7. But after that loss BC went on a run, with a 7-4 win over Alberta on Aug. 8 and a 9-3 win over Nova Scotia on Aug. 9 to finish pool play at 2-1.

BC then defeated Quebec 8-1 in the quarterfinal round on Aug. 10 and advanced to the gold medal match with a 5-3 win over Alberta on Aug. 11.

Janzen, the team’s goaltender, was the lone Abbotsford product on the team and the result is notable as it was box lacrosse’s first appearance at the Canada Summer Games since 1985.

“We got better every single game,” said Ashley Bull, Team BC Head Coach. “It was a tough outcome but the main point of these Games was to get lacrosse back on the main stage and I’m so proud we were able to do that.”

For more on Team BC at the Games, visit teambc.org.

abbotsfordCanada Summer GamesLacrosse

Abbotsford’s Abi Janzen receives a silver medal. (Ryan McCullough photo)