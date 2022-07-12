Abbotsford Warriors earn provincial bronze medal

The Abbotsford Warriors Peewee C box lacrosse team earned provincial bronze over the weekend in Delta.

Abbotsford advanced to the British Columbia Lacrosse Association provincials after an excellent season that saw the team suffer only one loss and ranked atop the league standings for the majority of the season.

They also won the Pop Styles tournament in Port Coquitlam in May.

The BCLA provincials saw the top four teams battle it out and Abbotsford opened the event with a narrow 8-7 overtime loss to Chilliwack on July 7. The Warriors then bounced back with a big 12-3 win over the North Okanagan on July 8. Abbotsford went on to play a pair of games against Langley on July 9, losing the first 8-7 and then falling 8-5 to move the club into the bronze medal game on July 10.

The Warriors came up big in the bronze getting goals from Asher Duerksen, Linden Felser, Jake Whyte, Dominic Clark and Kaysen Eustace in a 6-5 win. Clark was named the game’s most valuable player for his efforts. Goalie Adam McLean also had a strong game in between the pipes. Langley defeated Chilliwack 7-5 to take home the gold in the division.

Team manager Jessica Dowdall stated the team battled through many challenges in order to achieve the bronze.

“This is a great ending to an incredible season for this team,” she said. “Lacrosse enrolment has been declining the last few years, so much so that we almost did not have enough players to form a novice or peewee team. In order to form a single team, this peewee C team actually is made up of novice players (ages nine to 10) and Peewee players (ages 11 to 12). This made it a very diverse group of both experienced players and kids who have never held a lacrosse stick in their hands.”

The team was coached by head coach Brad McLean and assistants Matt Whyte, Enjolie Black and Craig Burridge. The season is not quite yet over for Eustace, who will be playing on Team BC’s box lacrosse team later this year.

