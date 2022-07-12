Wendy Neufeld to retire as ED of Abbotsford Community Foundation

Wendy Neufeld is retiring from the Abbotsford Community Foundation after six years as executive director.

Wendy Neufeld will retire as executive director of the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) in early 2023 after six years at the helm.

The ACF board said in a press release that Neufeld has provided “exceptional leadership” during her tenure, resulting in the ACF becoming a “markedly stronger and more relevant organization” in Abbotsford

When Neufeld first joined the ACF, the foundation’s invested assets stood at just over $10 million. Today, thanks to generous donors and Neufeld’s stewardship, those assets have grown to more than $18 million.

Last year, the foundation distributed more than $1.4 million through student scholarships and funding to local charities.

In addition, the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund will provide more than $4 million in flood relief to individuals, farms and businesses affected by the November 2021 disaster. It is anticipated that grants will exceed $1.1 million this year.

Donations have grown steadily over the past five years. In 2021 alone, donors gifted $1.8 million to newly established endowments along with contributions to existing funds.

Neufeld’s achievements include establishing a volunteer marketing and communications committee in 2018, which has elevated the ACF’s online presence and improved communication with both donors and the community at large, the board said.

She has created a six-year succession plan for the board, which has positioned the ACF to have “competent and engaged leadership well into the future,” the board added.

“The ACF has benefited greatly from Wendy’s incredible work ethic and her ability to positively engage with individuals and organizations that want to help make Abbotsford better.”

Neufeld plans to continue residing in Abbotsford while also spending time in the Okanagan.

The search for the next executive director will start shortly with the goal of having selected by this fall.