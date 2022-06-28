Abbotsford Community Foundation awards $425K in scholarships and bursaries

Some of the students in the 2022 graduating class of Mennonite Educational Institute Secondary were among the 281 students in Abbotsford who received scholarships and bursaries through the Abbotsford Community Foundation. (Submitted photo)

A total of 420 scholarships and bursaries totalling more than $425,000 have been awarded to graduating high school students through the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF).

“Thanks to the generosity of local community groups, companies and individuals, we have been able to financially assist 281 students planning to attend university, college, or training institutions this coming fall,” said Marcus Janzen, ACF board chair.

Since the program started in 1995, the ACF has provided more than $6 million scholarships and bursaries to Abbotsford high school graduates.

ACF partners with the Abbotsford school district to facilitate the program.

“Our impact on these students’ learning is a lasting legacy for the community, and the ACF is honoured to be able to invest in the future of our local young people, thanks to the generosity of our donors. This program is inspiring in so many ways,” said John Morrow, chair of the student awards committee and director on the ACF board.

Student awards are funded by income from endowments and from annual donations. This year there were several new student awards, including the Jacob Wilson Memorial, Raghbir Riarh Memorial, Goetz Family Construction and Trades, Design2Web IT and the Abbotsford Soccer Association – Barry Crocker Scholarship.

The following high schools are part of ACF’s student awards program: Abbotsford Senior, Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts, Abbotsford Traditional, Bakerview Centre for Learning, Mennonite Educational Institute, Rick Hansen, Robert Bateman, W. J. Mouat and Yale.

Convocation ceremonies returned to in-person events this year, enabling donors to present their awards directly to the students.

The ACF is asking all students to post a picture with their award letter to social media with the hashtag #ACFGrad2022 to be entered into a draw for dinner with their family. The deadline is June 30.

Visit abbotsfordcf.org (click on “Student Awards) for details on how to set up a scholarship or bursary with the ACF or contact Wendy Neufeld at 604-850-3755.

