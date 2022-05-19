Abbotsford Community Foundation awards $160K in Smart and Caring Grants

Funds awarded to 18 programs that address children and families at risk

Archway Community Services’ Seva Food Pantry is among the 2022 recipients of Smart and Caring Grants through the Abbotsford Community Foundation. Grants chair Denise Thandi (right) presents the award. (Submitted photo)

The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) has awarded $160,000 through its Smart and Caring Community Grants to 18 programs that address children and families at risk.

The recipients were invited to accept their grant funding on May 11 and provide an overview of their program.

Applications are reviewed by the community grants committee, which is composed of local individuals who share a passion for serving the community.

Denise Thandi, committee chair and member of the ACF board of directors, said it was a record year for applications, and the committee “had a difficult task” choosing the recipients.

Funds for the Smart and Caring Grants are raised in a variety of ways, including the annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic, with the seventh annual event taking place Sept. 15.

The tournament is already sold out, but the public is encouraged to visit the ACF website or contact the ACF directly for other ways to support.

ACF executive director Wendy Neufeld said there is a waiting list for those who missed their chance to register for the tournament, and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“We are a charity for charities and the funds we raise help children and families in our community,” she said.

Board chair Marcus Janzen said the ACF has distributed almost $1 million in grants since 2014.

“ACF is honoured to fund these programs that help some of our most vulnerable citizens. The Smart and Caring Community Grants program demonstrates our commitment to give where we live,” he said.

Visit abbotsfordcf.org or phone 604-850-3755 for more information.

SMART AND CARING GRANT RECIPIENTS

• Abbotsford Cultural Centre (The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford) for its art engagement kits

• Abby Community School Society for Summer Camp for Education and Recreation

• Archway Community Services Society – Starfish Pack Program and Seva Food Pantry

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley – mentoring for mental health – trauma informed practice training

• Abbotsford board of education – back-to-school event

• Canuck Place Children’s Hospice – counselling and bereavement services at Dave Lede House

• Care for Women Program – community outreach

• Cyrus Centre – Breaking Down Barriers: Crises and Counselling

• Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association – Young at Arts Summer Program

• Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society – Social and Emotional Program

• Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation – Wi-Fi for Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s pediatrics department

• MSA Society for Community Living – Skill Seekers Program

• Salvation Army – back-to-school event and Camp at Home and Camp Sunrise

• SARA For Women – food security collaboration with Abbotsford Farmers Market

• University of the Fraser Valley – Science Rocks! Days

• Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society – Abbotsford Cancer Patient Transportation

