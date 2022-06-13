Graduates of the New Beginnings parent program received quilts from the Abbotsford Quilters Guild during their recent Thank You Tea. (Submitted photo)

New Beginnings parent program in Abbotsford thanks community partners

Thank You Tea that was hosted by graduates includes presentation of quilts

Participants in the New Beginnings parent program in Abbotsford held a tea on May 26 to thank the community partners who helped them graduate.

New Beginnings is a partnership among the Abbotsford school district, Bakerview Centre for Learning, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and Archway Community Services.

Since the program began in 1990, more than 1,000 parents have graduated high school. There were eight graduates in this year’s class.

“Parenting and education at all levels has been more challenging over COVID. To be able to graduate while parenting in a pandemic is a testament to the resiliency of these grads,” said Maria Cargnelli, manager of Early Years and Family Support programs at Archway.

“We’re so proud of them and wish them the best in the next stages of their lives.”

A highlight of the event each year is the presentation of quilts – donated by the Abbotsford Quilters Guild – for the students’ children.

The Thank You Tea was attended by officials from the school district, including Trustees Phil Anderson and Freddie Latham; Fraser Valley Child Development Centre; Fraser Health; Abbotsford Quilters Guild; and Archway staff.

New Beginnings provides flexible part-time and full-time programs for parents to complete or upgrade their high school education.

Students have access to high-quality on-site childcare, parenting courses, an on-site satellite Archway Food Bank and individual supports.

