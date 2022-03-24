Abbotsford’s New Beginnings Daycare program becoming $10-a-day site

The New Beginnings Daycare program in Abbotsford, which is run through Archway Community Services, is becoming a $10-a-day ChildCareBC site.

A total of 32 child care spaces for infants and toddlers in Abbotsford will now have fees significantly reduced for parents.

There are now more than 6,500 $10-a-day ChildCareBC spaces in the province, an increase from the 2,500 that were available when the program launched in 2018. Through a partnership with the Government of Canada, that number will increase to 12,500 by December 2022.

“Parents need affordable childcare, and these $10-a-day spaces make such a difference in people’s lives. It’s great to see 32 more converted spaces here in Abbotsford,” stated Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission in a press release. “We are making good on our promise to reduce the cost of childcare and make life more affordable for families in British Columbia.”

So far in 2021-22, fee reductions have been approved for more than 68,600 child care spaces at more than 3,600 child care facilities in B.C. through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.

An average of 29,700 child care spaces receive support through the Affordable Child Care Benefit every month. Parents making less than $45,000 can receive 100% funding and those making as much as $111,000 can receive partial funding.

For more information on the $10-a-day ChildCareBC sites, visit: gov.bc.ca/childcare10aDaysites

