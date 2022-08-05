UNLV Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team coming to Abbotsford

Division I team taking on the UFV Cascades on Aug. 19, also playing games at UBC

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels come to Vancouver and Abbotsford for games later this month. (Instagram photo)

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team is making a stop in Abbotsford later this month.

The NCAA Division I club is set to take on the University of Fraser Valley Cascades men’s team for an exhibition game inside the UFV Athletic Centre on Aug. 19.

The Abbotsford game is one of three exhibition games against Canada West teams scheduled. UNLV takes on the UBC Thunderbirds at the Vancouver-based school on Aug. 16 and then takes on the Calgary Dinos also at UBC on Aug. 17.

“We are very excited about the opportunities that this foreign tour will present for our team,” UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger stated on the team’s website. “The experiences and team bonding that will be developed will be beneficial as we head into this season.”

It’s believed to be the first time the Runnin’ Rebels have played in Abbotsford and the team’s first trip outside of the United States since 2016.

UNLV finished the 2021-22 season with a Mountain West conference record of 10-8 (18-14 overall) and placed fifth. They were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the MW playoffs, dropping a 59-56 decision to Wyoming on March 10.

The 2022-23 Runnin’ Rebels team features six returnees from last season and eight new players (six of which are NCAA Division I transfers).

The game against UNLV is the first exhibition game for the 2022-23 season for the Cascades. They also have games scheduled against the Alberta Golden Bears on Oct. 14 and 15 in Edmonton and host games against Mount Royal and Regina on Oct. 21 and 22.

The team opens the regular season on Nov. 4 in Edmonton against MacEwan and the home opener is set for Nov. 11 against the Manitoba Bisons.

