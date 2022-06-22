UFV Cascades basketball home opener set for Nov. 11

The UFV men’s and women’s basketball teams open the Canada West season on Nov. 4 and host home openers on Nov. 11 (Gibi Saini/UFV Athletics)

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s and women’s basketball teams return to action in early-November, with the Abbotsford home opener set for Friday, Nov. 11.

Canada West released its 2022-23 schedules on Monday (June 20) and UFV kicks off the season in Edmonton to face the MacEwan Griffins on Nov. 4 and 5.

The Manitoba Bisons are the opponents on the Nov. 11 home opener and the two teams meet again at the UFV Athletic Centre on Nov. 12.

The season marks a return to a conference-wide regular-season schedule, after the Cascades played a B.C.-only slate in 2021-22 amidst COVID-19 restrictions. Every team in the CW will play a total of 20 games (10 home and 10 road).

One notable change to the schedule for this season is that the local rival Trinity Western University Spartans will not be coming to Abbotsford in 2022-23. Past years saw a home-and-home series with the Langley-based Spartans, but TWU will host both games this season at the Langley Events Centre.

The Canada West playoffs, in 2021-22, involved all 17 member universities; the coming season will mark a return to the format used in 2019-20 and prior, with only 12 teams qualifying and the top four seeds earning first-round byes.

The playoffs open Feb. 17 to 18 with the top four seeds on the men’s and women’s sides hosting three-team pods. First-round matches involving seeds No. 5 to 12 on Feb. 17 will see the winners advancing to face the host teams the next day. Semifinals run Feb. 25, with the top two remaining seeds on the men’s and women’s sides hosting. The Canada West championship games will be contested March 4, with bronze medal matches also scheduled if needed to determine a third nationals representative.

The U Sports national championships are set for March 9 to 12 in Nova Scotia. Cape Breton University hosts the women’s basketball championships, while the men’s tournament will be hosted by St. Francis Xavier University.

For more, visit gocascades.ca.

