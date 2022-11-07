The Mouat Hawks junior varsity football team hosts a wildcard playoff game on Wednesday (Nov. 9). (Stacey Currie photo)

Robert Bateman, W.J. Mouat junior varsity football teams hosting playoff games in Abbotsford

Timberwolves and Hawks both post 5-0 records during regular season

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves and the W.J. Mouat Hawks junior varsity football teams both earned division titles and host home playoff games this week.

Mouat finished the regular season at a perfect 5-0, picking up wins over Mt. Boucherie, Sardis, Kelowna, G.W. Graham and Abbotsford Senior.

Those results put the Hawks on top of the AAA’s East Division and they host Rutland (6-0) in the JV AAA’s wild card playoff game at CG Howe turf field on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 3 p.m.

Bateman also finished with a perfect 5-0 record and scored wins over Mission (twice), Holy Cross (twice) and Sullivan Heights. The Timberwolves placed first in the AAA/AA Metro Hybrid Division.

The Timberwolves host Westsyde Secondary in the JV AA quarterfinal game at CG Howe turf field on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

