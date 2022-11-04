Abbotsford Friday Night Football: Bateman completes perfect season, Mouat wins ‘Battle of Abbotsford’

Taejshon Catlin carries the ball against the Ballenas Whalers on Friday (Nov. 4). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The final Friday of British Columbia high school football regular season action saw the Bateman Timberwolves complete a perfect season and the W.J. Mouat Hawks win the “Abbotsford Bowl”.

BATEMAN TIMBERWOLVES – 46 BALLENAS WHALERS – 6

.@BatemanFootball’s Taejshon Catlin picks up a first down on an ugly final @BCHSFB regular season finale. Bateman is up 20-0 on Windsor in 2Q pic.twitter.com/1I9uWuFyFF — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 4, 2022

The Timberwolves shutout streak was snapped by the Whalers, but one touchdown was all the stingy Bateman defence allowed in another lopsided win.

Bateman’s rushing offence set the tone early in what was a rainy and muddy day at Bateman Field, with quarterback Nolan Watrin opening the scoring with a 25-yard rushing touchdown. Running back Micah Barker added a five-yard major to put the Timberwolves up 13-0 after one.

Taejshon Catlin and Isaac Lynn added 11 and 10-yard touchdown runs respectively in the second quarter, with Watrin also connecting with Rayne Lang for a 50-yard pass to put Bateman up 32-0 at halftime.

Catlin added a 35-yard run in the third quarter, but that was when the month-long shutout streak came to an end when Ballenas scored on a fourth and goal. The points were the first that Bateman had allowed since Sept. 30, as they club was riding a four-game shutout streak.

AJ Nguyen scored the game’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard passing play from Watrin.

The Timberwolves rushing game dominated, with Barker recording 102 yards, Catlin collecting 91 and Watrin posting 38. Defensively Lynn put up seven tackles, while Braden Tuchscherer caught two interceptions.

The Timberwolves finished the AA regular season at a perfect 7-0 and placed first in the Coastal Division. They allowed just 48 points in those seven games. Bateman has earned a first round playoff bye and will host a playoff game at Abbotsford Senior’s Panther Field against an opponent to be determined on Nov. 18.

A little rain and a whole lot of excitement! Congratulations Bateman Sr Varsity (AA #1) Bateman – 46 (AA #7) Ballenas – 6 🎊 🏈 pic.twitter.com/LOSN1iOHSp — Sydney Ned (@sydney_ned) November 5, 2022

W.J. MOUAT HAWKS – 40 ABBOTSFORD PANTHERS – 6

Strong play on both sides of the ball led the Hawks to a big win in the “Abbotsford Bowl” on Friday (Nov. 4) night.

Mouat jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but Abbotsford’s Pierre Lollar tied the game up with a pick-six. However, that would be as close as the Panthers got.

Gabe Currie caught a perfect pass from Hawks quarterback Jackson Di Giustini to make it 12-6 in the second quarter and on the ensuing kickoff Mouat recovered an onside kick. That led to a touchdown run from Treyson Luesley to make it a 20-6. Luesely came up big again before the end of the first half with a pick-six of his own to put the Hawks up 26-6 at halftime.

The second half was all Mouat, with Derek Mora scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter and Talon Trolland grabbing a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Varsity – Mouat 40 – Abby Senior 6 @BCHSFB @AbbyNews Thanks to @BenLypka coming out and following/writing about our games. Abbotsford football loves the support we get from you week in and week out! — W.J. Mouat Hawks Football (@mouatfootball) November 5, 2022

Luesley had an excellent game, with 152 yards rushing, 96 yards receiving and two interceptions. Trolland recorded 59 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Di Giustini collected 214 yards passing and threw for three touchdowns, while defensively Logan Kang-Vinnish had a team-high seven tackles.

The Panthers finished the season at 1-5 and did not qualify for the playoffs. The Hawks ended the season at 4-2, good for second place in the AAA’s East Division. Mouat will host a playoff game on Friday (Nov. 11) against an opponent to be determined.

For more information, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

Rayne Lang makes a catch that eventually leads to a Bateman touchdown. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Mouat’s Treyson Luesely fights for yardage against the Panthers on Friday (Nov. 4). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Chase Heinrich finds some open field against the Panthers. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Panthers running back Elliot Murray tries to shake off Hawks defenders. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Panthers running back Justin Menning tries to fight off Hawks defenders. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)