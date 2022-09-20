Bateman Timberwolves close exhibition schedule with third straight win

Bateman’s Micah Barker dekes around Sardis defenders during B.C. high school football action on Friday (Sept. 16) in Chilliwack. (Rick MacDonald photo)

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football team closed off the exhibition season with a dominant 42-0 win over the Sardis Falcons in Chilliwack on Friday (Sept. 16).

Bateman opened the game with a 65 yard pass from quarterback Nolan Watrin to AJ Nguyen and that score set the tone. Watrin connected on another 17 yard pass to Brady Doucette and Doucette recovered a fumble for another touchdown to put Bateman up 21-0 after one.

Micah Barker scored a five yard rushing touchdown in the second and added a 40 yard running major in the third. Watrin also tossed a 13 yard touchdown to Colby Johnson in the third.

“Tonight was a fun night,” stated Bateman head coach David Mills in an email. “We played well and got everyone lots of playing time. We look forward to opening league play next week at home vs. Earl Marriott.”

Bateman collected a total of 412 yards of offence (235 passing, 177 rushing) in the win. They also limited the Falcons to just 126 yard of offence. Watrin had an excellent game at quarterback, completing 11 of 15 and passing for three touchdowns and 216 yards. Barker posted 100 yards rushing and Braeden Tuchscherer led all players with 77 yards receiving on four catches.

The win finishes Bateman at a perfect 3-0 in exhibition play and the team opens the AA regular season at Bateman Field on Friday (Sept. 23) when they host Surrey’s Earl Marriott Mariners. The game kicks off at 4 p.m.

The Abbotsford Panthers closed the exhibition schedule with a 16-0 loss to Earl Marriott at Panther Field on Friday (Sept. 16).

The Panthers open the AAA regular season on Sept. 30 when they travel to New Westminster to take on the Hyacks. The team’s first home game is set for Oct. 7 when the G.W. Graham Grizzlies come to Abbotsford.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks finished the exhibition schedule at 0-2 after falling 22-0 to Notre Dame in Vancouver on Friday (Sept. 16).

The Hawks open the AAA regular season on Sept. 29 when they travel to North Vancouver to battle Carson Graham. The team’s home opener is set for Oct. 7 when they host Mt. Boucherie.

For more the teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

