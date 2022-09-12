Bateman Timberwolves open exhibition with two wins

Bateman defeats Mouat in ‘Battle of Abbotsford’, local teams all return to action on Friday

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football team has started the exhibition schedule red hot, with wins over Rutland on Sept. 2 and the W.J. Mouat Hawks on Friday (Sept. 9).

Bateman won the early ‘Battle of Abbotsford’ tilt against the Hawks at Rotary Stadium with a 27-0 shutout.

Running back Micah Barker opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and the Wolves added touchdowns from quarterback Nolan Watrin and Isaac Lynn in the second quarter. Watrin scored another major in the fourth quarter.

“We did a very good job controlling the run game of Mouat,” said Bateman head coach David Mills. “Our defensive line caused problems for them all day. But you could tell it was early in the season, there were a lot of penalties and undisciplined play that hurt us throughout the game. We will need to get better in that area.”

Watrin threw for 101 yards total Barker led Bateman with 84 yards rushing. The Hawks collected 152 yards passing and just five yards rushing.

The Wolves opened the exhibition run with a 42-14 win over Rutland in Kelowna on Sept. 2.

Watrin connected with wide receiver Colby Johnson in the first quarter and Watrin scored on a two yard run to put Bateman up 14-0 early in the second. Rutland replied with a touchdown and two point conversion, but Watrin tossed a 50 yard pass to Brady Doucette and then a 30 yard touchdown throw to AJ Nguyen to give Bateman the 22-8 lead at half.

The second half saw Watrin score two more majors and Lynn collect a touchdown pass. Rutland also added a touchdown in the fourth.

“It was a very good first game, considering we have only been practicing for two weeks,” Mills said following the game. “I liked our physicality and energy. We have some things to clean up, but it was a good first game.”

Bateman next takes on the Sardis Falcons in Chilliwack on Friday (Sept. 16).

Meanwhile, Mouat travels to Vancouver to take on Notre Dame on Sept. 16. The Abbotsford Panthers open exhibition play at Panther Field against the Earl Marriot Mariners on Sept. 16.

