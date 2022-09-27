The Abbotsford Warriors bantam lacrosse team recently took bronze in the B division at the provincials in Vernon. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Warriors bantam lacrosse team wins bronze at provincials

Squad defeats Comox 9-6 at tournament in Vernon

The Abbotsford Warriors bantam lacrosse team recently took bronze in the B division at the provincials in Vernon.

The squad – composed mainly of second-year players – finished with a 11-6-1 record in the regular season and went undefeated in the zone playoffs to advance to the provincials,

The Warriors were undefeated in the round-robin play, beating Williams Lake 4-1, Cowichan Valley 6-5, and Comox 7-6.

This set the stage to play a regular-season opponent, Delta, with the winner advancing to the gold-medal game.

Abbotsford took an early lead, and the score after two periods was 7-4. But when the final whistle view, Delta had come back and won 9-7.

The team’s confidence was shaken, but they rallied to win the bronze medal 9-6 against Comox.

Captain Phoenix Trolland was named to the All Star team and Owen “Cookie” Turner walked away with the Fair Play Award.

The team had a strong season despite seeing its numbers drop due to COVID-19.

However, there were enough players for one team at the peewee level – which also claimed bronze at the provincials – and one at the bantam.

They hope to get back to their pre-COVID-19 numbers. Visit abbotsfordlacrosse.com for more information.

