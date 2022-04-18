Abbotsford Middle School City Rugby Sevens tournament returns to pitch

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Abby Middle School City Sevens Rugby tournament returned on April 8.
More than 300 Grade 7 and 8 boys and girls hit the pitch at W.A. Fraser Middle and Yale Secondary, with five different divisions crowned.
The Grade 7 boys division saw Fraser Red edge Clayburn in the final. The Grade 8 divisions had two tiers – for girls, Chilliwack edged Clayburn in Tier 2 while Abby Black defeated Fraser Black in overtime to take the Tier 1 title.
The Grade 8 boys Tier 2 final saw Abby Middle finish ahead of Vedder to take top spot. The Tier 1 final went into overtime, with Fraser Black scoring the sudden death decider to top HD Stafford Black.
FINAL RESULTS
Grade 8 Boys:
Tier 1
Fraser Black (Cup Winner – OT)
Stafford Black (Cup Finalist)
Clayburn Blue (Plate Winner)
Stafford Red (Plate Finalist)
DW Poppy (Shield Winner)
Fraser Gold (Shield Finalist)
Tier 2
Abby Middle (Cup Winner)
Vedder Middle (Cup Finalist)
Chilliwack (Plate Winner)
Reimer (Plate Finalist)
Stafford White (Shield Winner)
Fraser White (Shield Finalist)
Grade 8 Girls:
Tier 1
Abby Black (Cup Winner – OT)
Fraser Black (Cup Finalist)
HD Stafford (Plate Winner)
Clayburn Blue (Plate Finalist)
Howe (Shield Winner)
Reimer (Shield Finalist)
Tier 2
Chilliwack (Cup Winner)
Clayburn Middle (Cup Finalist)
Fraser Gold (Plate Winner)
Vedder Middle (Plate Finalist)
Fraser Red (Shield Winner)
Abby Red (Shield Finalist)
Grade 7 Boys:
Fraser Red (Cup Winner)
Clayburn (Cup Finalist)
Fraser Grey (Plate Winner)
Reimer (Plate Finalist)
INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
MVP
Grade 8 Girls:
Fraser Black: Alicia Kraft
Howe Blue: Lilly Beggs
Abby Black: Kaycee Meier
Reimer Black: Lauryn Palfrey
HD Stafford: Jaime Franks
Abby Red: Avani Lal
Chilliwack: Hailey and Hannah Grier
Fraser Gold: Jiwon Kim
Fraser Red: Summer Rozell
Vedder Middle: Junie Baciu
Clayburn Middle: Stella Browne
Grade 8 Boys:
Stafford Red: Landon Hernandez
Fraser Black: Jarris Kehler
DW Poppy: Tyson Bryce
Fraser Gold: Matthew Mikszan
Stafford Black: Sam Sufgen
Clayburn Blue: Evan Carlson
Abby Middle: Marcus Ward
Fraser White: JK Ko
Vedder Middle: Josh Petrel
Reimer Black: Payton Yuzon
Stafford White: Ghian Niez
Chilliwack: Skylar Harte
Grade 7 Boys:
Fraser Red: Isaac Tou
Fraser Grey: Callum Pambrun-Perry
Clayburn White: Austin Mohle
Reimer Grey: Max Tuz Polanco
Fastest Speedster Awards:
Gr 7 Boys: Colt Scott – Stafford
Gr 7 Girls: Stella Browne – Clayburn
Gr 8 Girls: Amber Vallance – Abby
Gr 8 Boys: Riley Green – Chilliwack
Organizers also wanted to thank the Abbotsford Rugby Football Club, all the volunteers and support staff, Helm’s Mobile Kitchen and Doug Primose and Yale Leadership crew for their help.