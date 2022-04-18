Abbotsford Middle School City Rugby Sevens tournament returns to pitch

Hundreds of Grade 7 and 8 athletes compete at first tournament since 2019

The W.A. Fraser Falcons Red celebrate a division win at the Abby Middle School City Sevens Rugby on April 8. (Submitted)

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Abby Middle School City Sevens Rugby tournament returned on April 8.

More than 300 Grade 7 and 8 boys and girls hit the pitch at W.A. Fraser Middle and Yale Secondary, with five different divisions crowned.

The Grade 7 boys division saw Fraser Red edge Clayburn in the final. The Grade 8 divisions had two tiers – for girls, Chilliwack edged Clayburn in Tier 2 while Abby Black defeated Fraser Black in overtime to take the Tier 1 title.

The Grade 8 boys Tier 2 final saw Abby Middle finish ahead of Vedder to take top spot. The Tier 1 final went into overtime, with Fraser Black scoring the sudden death decider to top HD Stafford Black.

FINAL RESULTS

Grade 8 Boys:

Tier 1

Fraser Black (Cup Winner – OT)

Stafford Black (Cup Finalist)

Clayburn Blue (Plate Winner)

Stafford Red (Plate Finalist)

DW Poppy (Shield Winner)

Fraser Gold (Shield Finalist)

Tier 2

Abby Middle (Cup Winner)

Vedder Middle (Cup Finalist)

Chilliwack (Plate Winner)

Reimer (Plate Finalist)

Stafford White (Shield Winner)

Fraser White (Shield Finalist)

Grade 8 Girls:

Tier 1

Abby Black (Cup Winner – OT)

Fraser Black (Cup Finalist)

HD Stafford (Plate Winner)

Clayburn Blue (Plate Finalist)

Howe (Shield Winner)

Reimer (Shield Finalist)

Tier 2

Chilliwack (Cup Winner)

Clayburn Middle (Cup Finalist)

Fraser Gold (Plate Winner)

Vedder Middle (Plate Finalist)

Fraser Red (Shield Winner)

Abby Red (Shield Finalist)

Grade 7 Boys:

Fraser Red (Cup Winner)

Clayburn (Cup Finalist)

Fraser Grey (Plate Winner)

Reimer (Plate Finalist)

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

MVP

Grade 8 Girls:

Fraser Black: Alicia Kraft

Howe Blue: Lilly Beggs

Abby Black: Kaycee Meier

Reimer Black: Lauryn Palfrey

HD Stafford: Jaime Franks

Abby Red: Avani Lal

Chilliwack: Hailey and Hannah Grier

Fraser Gold: Jiwon Kim

Fraser Red: Summer Rozell

Vedder Middle: Junie Baciu

Clayburn Middle: Stella Browne

Grade 8 Boys:

Stafford Red: Landon Hernandez

Fraser Black: Jarris Kehler

DW Poppy: Tyson Bryce

Fraser Gold: Matthew Mikszan

Stafford Black: Sam Sufgen

Clayburn Blue: Evan Carlson

Abby Middle: Marcus Ward

Fraser White: JK Ko

Vedder Middle: Josh Petrel

Reimer Black: Payton Yuzon

Stafford White: Ghian Niez

Chilliwack: Skylar Harte

Grade 7 Boys:

Fraser Red: Isaac Tou

Fraser Grey: Callum Pambrun-Perry

Clayburn White: Austin Mohle

Reimer Grey: Max Tuz Polanco

Fastest Speedster Awards:

Gr 7 Boys: Colt Scott – Stafford

Gr 7 Girls: Stella Browne – Clayburn

Gr 8 Girls: Amber Vallance – Abby

Gr 8 Boys: Riley Green – Chilliwack

Organizers also wanted to thank the Abbotsford Rugby Football Club, all the volunteers and support staff, Helm’s Mobile Kitchen and Doug Primose and Yale Leadership crew for their help.

