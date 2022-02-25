The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Brandon Hickey

Former Calgary Flames third round draft pick signed to AHL club

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement.

The American Hockey League club made the announcement on Friday (Feb. 25), inking the 25-year-old who spent 13 games this season with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Hickey has appeared in 89 AHL games, also making stops with the Rochester Americans and the Chicago Wolves.

The Leduc, Alta. product was drafted in the third round, 64th overall at the 2014 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. He played junior hockey with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints and then played four years at Boston University, spending his last season as the team captain.

Hickey also helped Boston University win two Hockey East Conference championship titles.

His most productive year as a pro was 2018-19 when he recorded nine points in 38 games for Rochester.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks home games returning to full capacity

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus

Just Posted

Krista Fox starts her 17.5-kilometre journey from Squiala First Nation to Cheam First Nation as part of a cross-Canada walk on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She, along with Lindsey Bishop, both of Saskatchewan, are doing the 7,426-kilometre walk to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Women walking across Canada to raise awareness for MMIW pass through Chilliwack

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Brandon Hickey

Former Abbotsford resident Curtis Nikkel, wife Liza, and kids Daniel and Diana have fled their home in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine to travel to neighbouring Moldova. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford man flees Ukraine with wife and 2 kids

‘Where is My Daughter’ filmed in Agassiz on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Agassiz to appear in upcoming TV movie