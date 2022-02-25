Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Brandon Hickey

Former Calgary Flames third round draft pick signed to AHL club

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement.

The American Hockey League club made the announcement on Friday (Feb. 25), inking the 25-year-old who spent 13 games this season with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Hickey has appeared in 89 AHL games, also making stops with the Rochester Americans and the Chicago Wolves.

The Leduc, Alta. product was drafted in the third round, 64th overall at the 2014 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. He played junior hockey with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints and then played four years at Boston University, spending his last season as the team captain.

Hickey also helped Boston University win two Hockey East Conference championship titles.

His most productive year as a pro was 2018-19 when he recorded nine points in 38 games for Rochester.

