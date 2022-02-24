Abbotsford Canucks home games returning to full capacity tomorrow

COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for the Abbotsford Centre for the first time in 2022

The Abbotsford Centre’s COVID-19 capacity restrictions have been lifted and tomorrow marks the first time in 2022 for a potential full house for a Canucks game. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Starting tomorrow (Feb. 25) the Abbotsford Canucks will have the potential to play in front of a full house.

It’s the first time in 2022 that the American Hockey League team has a home game with the capacity restrictions lifted by the provincial government.

The #AbbyCanucks return home for a two-game set against the division-leading Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) beginning on Friday! 🔥 With provincial restrictions lifted, the @AbbyCentre will be operating at 💯% capacity! 📝 | https://t.co/hXNH70IW9I

🎟️ | https://t.co/hlmAJeoBrs pic.twitter.com/UAB4yvwRZb — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 24, 2022

The club has only had a total of six out of 22 home games with the ability to play to a 100 per cent capacity at the Abbotsford Centre.

The team has averaged a total of 3,811 fans per game for the 2021-22 season, which is good for 20th in the 31-team AHL.

Tomorrow’s @abbycanucks vs @AHLHeat will be the first game this year at @AbbyCentre with full capacity potential. According to Ticketmaster, still some available – pic.twitter.com/FHnod0szG9 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 24, 2022

The Canucks host the Stockton Heat tomorrow and Sunday (Feb. 27) and the Heat are the top team in the Pacific Division with a record of 29-8-3-1 and a point percentage of .756. Stockton enters the game on a three game winning streak, while the Canucks have won six of their last seven games.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. tomorrow and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

