Zilla’s Donuts opening store front in Abbotsford

Abbotsford family developing donuts passion into full time business

Abbotsford will soon be invaded by Zilla and he’s bringing some special treats.

A favourite of the Abbotsford Farm and Country Market, the Zilla’s Donuts brand started in early-2022 and initially offered small batch donuts available by local pick-up or delivery.

Zilla’s Donuts announced last week that they will soon be opening a store front in Abbotsford.

The idea originated through a love of donuts and has grown to become a full-time business for locals Nate and Christina Blair. Christina has a culinary background and the family began to dream of creating their own bakery during slower times in the COVID-19 era.

Zilla’s Donuts officially opens a storefront in Abbotsford, just outside of the downtown region at the corner of Maple Street and Walnut Avenue. Management anticipated the opening date to be Nov. 1.

The handmade donut shop offers a variety of unique offerings and regularly features a weekly donut lineup. Recent donuts from July included: Peanut Butter Chocolate, Saturday Morning Cartoons, Homer’s, Nutella and more.

For more information, visit the Zilla’s Donuts Instagram page.

