SinAmen Bun Co. expanding into Abbotsford

Chilliwack establishment offering sweet and savoury buns and hot dogs opening soon in Abbotsford

SinAmen Bun Co. is set to open in downtown Abbotsford in the near future. (SinAmen Bun Co. Instagram photo)

A sweet favourite of Chilliwack is soon coming to Abbotsford.

SinAmen Bun Co. announced earlier this month that they will be expanding to Abbotsford and an opening date for the new location will be revealed soon.

The new establishment will be located at 2601 West Railway Street in downtown Abbotsford, which is near the former Willow Video Game store.

SinAmen Bun Co. offers both sweet and savoury buns, hot dogs, soups, sundaes and gelato. The Chilliwack location has been open for approximately a year and has proven to be popular with many items selling out daily.

The social media reach for the business is significant, with over 8,000 followers on Facebook and over 5,600 on Instagram.

