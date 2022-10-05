Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

Woman, 37, was found by police on Aug. 11 suffering from serious injuries

Charges have been laid in relation to a stabbing incident in which a 37-year-old woman was injured in Abbotsford over the summer

A male youth, who cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery.

He was arrested on Sept. 28 by members of the Abbotsford Police major crime unit, with assistance from the Surrey RCMP, according to a press release.

The Abbotsford Police Department previously reported that at 2:36 a.m. on Aug. 11, officers were conducting routine patrols when they came across a woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Officers determined that the woman had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to fully recover.

No further details have been released, including the circumstances surrounding the assault.


