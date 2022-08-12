Woman, 37, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford

A 37-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was stabbed early Thursday morning (Aug. 11) in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers were conducting routine patrols at 2:36 a.m. when they came across a woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

The officers determined that the woman had been stabbed, and she was taken to hospital, where she is now in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

The investigation is being headed by the major crime unit, with support from the forensic identification section.

Walker said investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the assault and identify a suspect. He said they are also working to determine where the stabbing occurred, although they believe it happened close to where the victim was found.

Walker said investigators are also working with business owner to obtain CCTV footage.

“Numerous officers are conducting this extensive video canvass, and a review of that video is taking place around the clock,” he said.

Walker said, at this point, it’s not known whether the stabbing was random or targeted.

“This incident involving a violent crime within our community is incredibly concerning to us. Officers are working around the clock to identify a suspect and understand the events leading up to this incident,” he said.

Walker said officers are continuing to patrol the South Fraser Way corridor “to ensure public safety.”

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area before and after the incident are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

