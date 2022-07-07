Which intersection is the worst? ICBC publishes crash data for Abbotsford

More than 3,200 crashes reported in Abbotsford in 2021, down from prepandemic years

An interactive map from ICBC shows the volume of crashes pinned to intersections in Abbotsford in 2021. (Screenshot)

Lonzo Road and Sumas Way saw 136 crashes in 2021, according to data compiled by ICBC.

That’s up from 119 in 2000 but down from 147 in 2019.

It’s the second year that the area was the worst for crash statistics in Abbotsford. ICBC describes the area as including Lonzo Road and Sumas Way, the Sumas Way off- and on-ramps, and the TransCanada Highway and turning lane.

Overall, there were more than 3,200 crashes in Abbotsford that were reported to ICBC. Not all of those crashes involved casualties.

The data is released every year, along with the four previous years of information and a map that displays red dots at intersections. The bigger the dot, the more frequent the crashes.

As could be expected, the biggest crash volume is along the highway corridors.

Other high volume crash areas in 2021 were Fraser Highway and Mt Lehman, with 87 crashes. The section of Clearbrook Road between Marshall Road and Highway 1 had 86 crashes. The Mt. Lehman and Highway 1 area had 85 crashes.

There are 15 intersections or blocks in Abbotsford that ICBC lists as having more than 50 crashes in 2021.

The dashboard for the data shows information for the entire province from 2017 to 2021. In Abbotsford, there have been fewer crashes annually in 2020 and 2021 as there were in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

READ MORE: Aftermath of multi-car crash in Abbotsford caught on Drive BC camera

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordcar crashICBCTraffic