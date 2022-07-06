A B.C. Highways traffic camera caught the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon. (BC Highways screenshot)

A B.C. Highways traffic camera caught the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon. (BC Highways screenshot)

Aftermath of multi-car crash in Abbotsford caught on Drive BC camera

Witnesses reporting there were no fatalities in dramatic crash on Wednesday afternoon

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 westbound just past the Clearbrook exit through Abbotsford.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. according to Drive BC camera logs. The aftermath of the crash and the emergency response was captured partly on the camera set up to monitor traffic and weather conditions.

Witnesses say that the crash involved multiple vehicles, but there seemed to be no fatalities on scene.

There is wreckage from several vehicles strewn across the highway.

It is unclear how long the highway will be affected by the crash at this time but Drive BC is advising drivers to expect heavy congestion.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Traffic

Previous story
Suspected Canada Day shooter may be linked to 2 recent Penticton gun incidents: RCMP
Next story
Throwing Punches: Former Kelowna Rockets captain suing leagues over long-term fighting injuries

Just Posted

A B.C. Highways traffic camera caught the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon. (BC Highways screenshot)
Aftermath of multi-car crash in Abbotsford caught on Drive BC camera

July 6 hydrometric data graph for the Fraser River at Mission. (Government of Canada)
Fraser River levels starting to recede but officials warn ‘waterways are still high and moving fast’

Foundry Abbotsford recently marked its fourth anniversary. (Submitted)
Foundry Abbotsford marks its fourth anniversary

/ Submitted Photo
VIDEO: ATM theft from Mission store caught on camera