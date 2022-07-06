Aftermath of multi-car crash in Abbotsford caught on Drive BC camera

Witnesses reporting there were no fatalities in dramatic crash on Wednesday afternoon

A B.C. Highways traffic camera caught the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon. (BC Highways screenshot)

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 westbound just past the Clearbrook exit through Abbotsford.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. according to Drive BC camera logs. The aftermath of the crash and the emergency response was captured partly on the camera set up to monitor traffic and weather conditions.

Witnesses say that the crash involved multiple vehicles, but there seemed to be no fatalities on scene.

There is wreckage from several vehicles strewn across the highway.

It is unclear how long the highway will be affected by the crash at this time but Drive BC is advising drivers to expect heavy congestion.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Closed westbound due vehicle incident at Clearbrook Rd. Eastbound lanes open. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. https://t.co/ClsMGlrIIx #Abbotsford #YXX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 6, 2022

