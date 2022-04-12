Two men charged in relation to Abbotsford street robbery involving loaded gun

Incident took place in February in 2500 block of Clearbrook Road

A loaded sawed-off rifle and ammunition were found on a man who was arrested following a street robbery in Abbotsford on Feb. 16, 2022. (PHOTO: Abbotsford Police Department)

Two men have been charged in relation to a street robbery in February that resulted in police seizing a loaded sawed-off rifle.

Benjamin Aubin, 25, and Cang Wawu, 23, have each been charged with five offences – two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, using a firearm in an indictable offence, and committing robbery with a firearm.

The incident took place Feb. 16, when police were called to a street robbery in the 2500 block of Clearbrook Road.

Police at the time said the incident was targeted and nobody was injured.

Patrol officers and the Integrated Police Dog Service located two men – both known to police – who matched the descriptions provided.

The men were detained, and a loaded gun and ammunition were found on one of them, police said.

Wawu was convicted of six bank robberies in the Lower Mainland in 2016 and was sentenced to 11 months in jail and two years’ probation. He was also handed a lifetime firearms ban.

He was also convicted of robbery in 2018 and 2020 in Vancouver, and has breached his probation several times, according to the provincial court database.

Aubin has prior convictions for assault causing bodily, resisting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, theft, possession of a firearm and breaching his probation and bail conditions.

