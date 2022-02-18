Man found with loaded gun after street robbery in Abbotsford

A loaded gun and ammunition were found on a man who was detained following a street robbery in Abbotsford on Feb. 16, 2022. (PHOTO: Abbotsford Police Department)

A man with a loaded sawed-off rifle was one of two arrested following a street robbery in Abbotsford on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (ADP), said police were called to the robbery at about 1:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Clearbrook Road. He said the incident was targeted and nobody was injured.

Walker said patrol officers and the Integrated Police Dog Service located two men – both known to police – who matched the descriptions provided.

ALSO SEE: Two Abbotsford men charged after gang unit allegedly finds loaded gun in vehicle

The men were detained, and a loaded gun and ammunition were found on one of them.

The pair were arrested and released on a promise to appear in court. Robbery and various firearms charges are pending. Their names are not being released until charges are laid.

Walker said there have been some recent incidents in Abbotsford in which officers are coming across people with loaded firearms.

“Our officers are highly trained to deal with these events ensuring the safety of our community,” he said. ‘We will continue to conduct enforcement to ensure we proactively remove these weapons from those individuals committing crime within our community.”

ALSO SEE: RCMP seize loaded gun, alleged drugs from house in Hope



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyCrimePolice