Two Abbotsford drivers have cars impounded for going 60 k/h over speed limit

Two Abbotsford drivers were caught going 60 km/h over the speed limit on April 17. (Stock photo from Pixabay)

Two drivers had their vehicles impounded in Abbotsford over the weekend for travelling 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said that on Sunday (April 17) just before 7 p.m., plainclothes patrol officers saw a Dodge Challenger and Toyota Supra driving one after another along Clearbrook Road.

Both vehicles headed east on Huntingdon Road and began to “accelerate rapidly,” Walker said, reaching speeds of 60 km/h over the limit.

Officers stopped the vehicles at Columbia Street, and the two drivers – both from Abbotsford – had their cars impounded for seven days under the Motor Vehicle Act and received tickets for excessive speed.

Walker said one of the drivers was 18 years old with an “N” (novice) licence, and the other, who had his full licence, was 25.

