Ridge Meadows RCMP caught six vehicles speeding excessively during a March campaign. (The News files)

6 vehicles impounded after excessive speeding in Lower Mainland community

Ridge Meadows RCMP want drivers to slow down

Within five days police ticketed and impounded six vehicles for speeding excessively, including one that was travelling 48 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Now Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down.

The six vehicles were caught speeding during an enforcement campaign from March 14-18. They were all travelling more than 40 km/h over the speed limit, which, automatically comes with a seven day impound penalty, plus a ticket.

One vehicle was going 124 km/h in a 80 km/h zone, another was going 117 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, one was going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, and yet another going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“Having your vehicle impounded is not only a huge inconvenience but it ends up being very costly as the registered owner of the car is responsible for the towing and impound fees on top of the fine amount which starts at $368,” said Insp. Adam Gander with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

However, he added, most drivers are paying attention and driving within the posted limits.

Gander also wants to remind drivers that March is the kickoff to ICBC’s distracted driving awareness campaign.

“Distracted driving is the second leading cause of collisions resulting in a fatality,” he advised.

