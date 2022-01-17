Total of 24 people test positive for COVID-19 at 2 Abbotsford care homes

Outbreaks declared at The Mayfair Senior Living and MSA Manor

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Abbotsford care homes.

The agency said in a press release that eight residents and four staff members have tested positive at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care, and nine residents and three staff members have tested positive at MSA Manor.

The Mayfair is a long-term care facility owned and operated by The Care Group. MSA Manor is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Maplewood Care Society.

Fraser Health said the residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

“Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the release stated.

Fraser Health said social visits have been restricted in the affected areas, but essential visits can continue.

The Mayfair previously had an outbreak a year ago, with a total of 11 cases (seven residents and four staff).

MSA Manor previously had one case in April 2020 and one in August 2020.

In the same press release announcing the new outbreaks, Fraser Health declared outbreaks over at Royal Columbian Hospital, The Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack, and Glenwood Care Centre in Agassiz.

