Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. school staff must provide COVID vaccine status following new public health order

New order dated Jan. 17 says that non-identifying info must be provided to medical health officer

All school staff in B.C. must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to school districts, according to a public health order issued Monday (Jan. 17).

The order, dated Monday, was uploaded to the provincial government’s website quietly without any formal announcement.

“An employer must request proof of vaccination from each staff member and must keep a record of each staff member’s vaccination status,” the order stated.

“A staff member must provide their employer with proof of vaccination on the request of their employer and by the date directed by their employer, and if the vaccination status of the staff member changes the staff member must provide this information and their vaccine card to their employer without delay, and the employer must update the record of the staff member’s vaccination status.”

Further, the order stated that school districts must report the vaccination status of their school staff “aggregate, non-individually identifying basis by school” to the medical health officer when the latter asks for the information.

According to the order, when a school or district puts in place measures to “prevent, mitigate or respond” to infections at the school, staff who choose not to provide vaccination status will be treated as unvaccinated.

In a social media post, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation said they had not been briefed on the new order ahead of time.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more information on the new order.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Sellers of Abbotsford care home allowed to keep $300K deposit from failed 2017 deal
Next story
Restrictions on B.C. gyms, food and liquor services extended; details expected Tuesday

Just Posted

A 2020 court decision involving the sale and purchase of Bevan Village on Bevan Avenue in Abbotsford has been overturned, allowing the vendor to keep the $300,000 deposit. (Google Street View)
Sellers of Abbotsford care home allowed to keep $300K deposit from failed 2017 deal

MCC and MDS have partnered up to provide support for those impacted by the flooding in the Fraser Valley.
MCC BC and MDS team up to battle Fraser Valley flooding damage

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed goalie Joe Murdaca and defenceman Matt Murphy to PTO agreements. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign pair of players

District 1881 proposed renderings for phase 4. (City of Chilliwack)
Look of latest buildings in District 1881 considered at Chilliwack city hall