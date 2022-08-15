Seventh Dollarama location coming soon to Abbotsford

A seventh Dollarama location is coming to west Abbotsford in the former Rendezvous Restaurant location on Mount Lehman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford News has learned that a seventh Dollarama location is coming soon to Abbotsford.

Building permit information on the former location of Rendezvous Restaurant indicates that Dollarama is the new tenant of the building, with construction of the new store ongoing.

This is the third Dollarama location coming soon to Abbotsford and the first located in west Abbotsford. This Dollarama will be located at 111-3280 Mount Lehman Road and will be a part of the Mt. Lehman Centre shopping complex.

Last week The News reported on new Dollarama locations in the works at 1201 Sumas Way and 32720 South Fraser Way. There are currently two other locations on South Fraser Way, one on Marshall Road and one on Essendene Avenue.

Once all the stores are completed, Abbotsford would have more Dollarama locations than Surrey, as there are only six in that city. Victoria also only has six. Vancouver still has the most in British Columbia with a total of nine.

Montreal has the most locations in Canada with 24, just edging out Toronto with 23.

A store opening date for the new location has not yet been confirmed.

abbotsfordRetail