Sixth Dollarama location coming to Abbotsford

New Dollarama set to arrive at 1201 Sumas Way, another dollar store rumoured for Mount Lehman area

A sixth Dollarama location is opening soon at 1201 Sumas Way. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

In an update to a story posted yesterday, a sixth Dollarama location is opening soon at 1201 Sumas Way in the Lowe’s complex.

The new Dollarama location will occupy several storefronts, and is taking over the space formerly occupied by The Shoe Company, Warehouse One and Hairmasters.

The Sumas Way Dollarama will join the two other existing and previously reported location coming soon on South Fraser Way, and stores on Marshall Road and Essendene Avenue.

The News also received a tip that another dollar store is set to arrive at the former home of Rendezvous Restauraunt on Mount Lehman Road at the Mount Lehman Centre complex.

An investigation earlier today at the site indicated a significant amount of construction occurring, but the reporter was unable to confirm the arrival of a new dollar store.

It’s unclear if the store would be a Dollarama or its rival Dollar Tree, which currently has two locations in Abbotsford. Stay tuned for more details when they emerge on the plans for the location.

The former Rendezvous Restaurant location at the Mount Lehman Centre initially closed on June 5.

