Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe, Famoso Pizzeria teaming up in Abbotsford

Ricky’s and Famoso are teaming up to provide a new experience for diners in east Abbotsford.

Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe and Famoso Pizzeria officially opens today (Feb. 1).

The new establishment is located at 2010 Sumas Way, in the former space occupied by Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor.

The Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe is a different concept than Ricky’s Country Restaurant. According to the Ricky’s Restaurants website, it is a smaller and more intimate setting to sample the menu and also enables franchisees to utilize shorter hours of operation.

This is now the second Ricky’s location in Abbotsford, as the Ricky’s Country Restaurant located at 32080 Marshall Road has been in business for many years. The Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe concept isn’t tremendously common in the Lower Mainland, as the only other location can be found in Burnaby.

Ricky’s Country Restaurant’s and Ricky’s All Day Grill locations are far more frequent and those can be found in Chilliwack, Mission and Langley among many other communities in the Lower Mainland.

Famoso was acquired by FDF Restaurant Brandz (which runs Ricky’s) back in 2018 and has one existing location in Abbotsford which can be found at Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The Ricky’s and Famoso dual concept restaurant debuted in August in Langley, but it’s believed that the Abbotsford establishment is the first time a Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe and Famoso have teamed up.

The newest addition to the Ricky’s and Famoso family is run by Jimmy Singla, who is a long-time member of the Ricky’s franchisee family.

“We are excited to be bringing a Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe to the Abbotsford community,” he stated in a press release. “With fast express takeout, online ordering and delivery services, guests can enjoy their favourite Ricky’s breakfast or an authentic Famoso Neapolitan pizza, all in the comfort of their own home.”

