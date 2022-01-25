The Jar Bar has arrived at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Jar Bar cake vending machine arrives in Abbotsford

Sevenoaks Shopping Centre location opened earlier this month, machine found in food court

Sevenoaks Shopping Centre may have recently lost Dairy Queen, but a new destination for sweets lovers has arrived at the Abbotsford mall.

The Jar Bar, which claims to be Canada’s first cake jar vending machine, arrived in Abbotsford last week and the machine offers several different varieties of cakes in a jar.

The Abbotsford machine is located in the food court directly in front of the washroom facilities and beside Freshslice.

Current offerings at the Sevenoaks machine include: Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Bun, Cookies and Cream, Mocha Cake and Red Velvet. The cost per jar is $8.

The first Jar Bar opened at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre in October 2020. Another machine was located at Richmond’s Aberdeen Centre and was in operation from Dec. 2020 until the end of Feb. 2021.

It’s not yet known if the machine in Abbotsford is temporary or permanent.

The cakes come from Surrey-based Just Cakes Bakeshop, which has locations on Scott Road and 64th Avenue in Cloverdale.

Just Cakes Bakeshop was featured on season one of Food Network Canada’s series “The Big Bake”. The shop has a significant following on Instagram with over 33,000 followers.

