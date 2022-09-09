Abbotsford voters will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect a new mayor, council and school board. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Preliminary roster of Abbotsford council candidates includes four names for mayor

Council candidates includes mix of newcomers and long-standing council members

A preliminary list of candidates in the upcoming election has been published, and the choices in Abbotsford are aplenty.

The list has been collated by Civic Info BC and is not the final list. Candidates have until 4 p.m. today (Sept. 9) to submit their paperwork.

Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 15, with an early voting opportunity on Oct. 5.

They will elect mayors, council members and school trustees, in some communities, area directors and park commissioners.

Here are the candidates in Abbotsford, listed alphabetically.

(Names with asterisks are incumbents.)

This list is not finalized and this story will be updated as names are added.

Mayor (one to be elected):

Troy Gaspar

Ross Siemens

Manjit Sohi

David Pellikaan

Council (eight to be elected):

Jas S Anand

Les Barkman*

Sandy Blue*

Kelly Chahal*

Patricia Driessen

David Evans

Tim Felger

Reann Gasper

Simon Gibson

Dave Loewen*

David McLauren

Alex Mitchell

Amritpal Mund

Tom Norton

Steve Pimm

Patricia Ross*

Bharathi Sandhu

Dave Sidhu*

Gurnoor Sidhu

Dao Tran

Mark Warkentin

Board of Education (seven to be elected):

Phil Anderson*

Katherine Cyr

Rupi Kanda-Rajwan

Freddy Latham*

Korky Neufeld*

Stan Petersen*

Preet Rai*

Mike Rauch

Shannon Rose

Earl Storey

Jared White

Shirley Wilson *

READ MORE: One dozen candidates on preliminary list for Abbotsford school board election

