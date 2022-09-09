Preliminary roster of Abbotsford council candidates includes four names for mayor

A preliminary list of candidates in the upcoming election has been published, and the choices in Abbotsford are aplenty.
The list has been collated by Civic Info BC and is not the final list. Candidates have until 4 p.m. today (Sept. 9) to submit their paperwork.
Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 15, with an early voting opportunity on Oct. 5.
They will elect mayors, council members and school trustees, in some communities, area directors and park commissioners.
Here are the candidates in Abbotsford, listed alphabetically.
(Names with asterisks are incumbents.)
This list is not finalized and this story will be updated as names are added.
Mayor (one to be elected):
Troy Gaspar
Ross Siemens
Manjit Sohi
David Pellikaan
Council (eight to be elected):
Jas S Anand
Les Barkman*
Sandy Blue*
Kelly Chahal*
Patricia Driessen
David Evans
Tim Felger
Reann Gasper
Simon Gibson
Dave Loewen*
David McLauren
Alex Mitchell
Amritpal Mund
Tom Norton
Steve Pimm
Patricia Ross*
Bharathi Sandhu
Dave Sidhu*
Gurnoor Sidhu
Dao Tran
Mark Warkentin
Board of Education (seven to be elected):
Phil Anderson*
Katherine Cyr
Rupi Kanda-Rajwan
Freddy Latham*
Korky Neufeld*
Stan Petersen*
Preet Rai*
Mike Rauch
Shannon Rose
Earl Storey
Jared White
Shirley Wilson *
@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.