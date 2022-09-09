A new board of education will be elected during the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (File photo)

One dozen candidates on preliminary list for Abbotsford school board election

List of trustee hopefuls includes almost all incumbents of current board

A preliminary list of trustee hopefuls in Abbotsford has been published online by Civic Info BC.

The list includes a mix of incumbents and newcomers to politics, and will not be finalized until after the deadline, which is 4 p.m. today (Sept. 9).

They are, in alphabetical order, Phil Anderson, Katherine Cyr, Rupi Kanda-Rajwan, Freddy Latham, Korky Neufeld, Stan Petersen, Preet Rai, Mike Rauch, Shannon Rose, Earl Storey, Jared White and Shirley Wilson.

The board comprises seven trustees and the term is four years. Incumbents are Anderson, Latham, Neufeld, Petersen, Rai and Wilson.

Rhonda Pauls is the only incumbent not listed at this time.

Two of the candidates — Rauch and White — are supported by a group called Abbotsford Partners in Education, which has a focus on parents being the primary educators for their children.

This story is developing and will be updated.

