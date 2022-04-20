Police investigate two armed robberies at gas stations in Abbotsford

Surveillance video captured the suspect in a robbery on Friday, April 15 at a gas station in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place last Friday (April 15) and Sunday (April 17) at gas stations.

The incident on April 15 took place at 8:26 p.m. in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way.

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said a man, whose face was covered, entered the business with a gun and obtained cash. He then left on foot.

He is described as being in his 30s and wearing dark pants, a light-coloured shirt and a grey hat.

The robbery on April 17 occurred at 6:04 p.m. in the 33800 block of Essendene Avenue. The man in that incident also had his face covered, displayed a gun, got cash and left on foot.

He is described as being six feet tall with a medium build and blonde hair, and wearing dark clothing

The APD’s major crime unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage in the areas before and after the robberies is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

