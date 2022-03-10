One robbery and 2 attempted robberies in Abbotsford within 48 hours

Police believe all 3 incidents are connected to the same suspects

The Abbotsford Police Department is trying to identify the suspects in a robbery and two attempted robberies that occurred on March 5 and 7. In one on March 5, the culprits drove away in a stolen Honda Civic.

Police believe that a robbery and two attempted robberies that took place within a 48-hour period in Abbotsford are connected.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the first incident came in as a robbery in progress at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at a gas station in the 28000 block of Fraser Highway.

Staff had the doors locked at the time, and the two suspects were unable to get into the business. They left in a stolen green Honda Civic.

The same gas station was targeted on Monday, March 7 at 3:59 a.m., and staff again had the doors locked. This time, the two suspects drove off in a blue Honda CRV.

Not long after, at 4:14 a.m., two men smashed the front glass doors at a convenience store in the 1500 block of McCallum Road while staff were inside.

Walker said the suspects went to the front checkout, obtained some “store merchandise” and left in a dark-coloured Honda CRV. One staff members received a minor injury, he said.

The suspects in all three robberies are described as Caucasian, 20 to 40 years old, and wearing masks and hooded clothing.

Anyone witnesses or drivers who have dashcam footage from the areas before and after the incidents are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.



vhopes@abbynews.com

