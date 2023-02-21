The new Marshall Road Connector (shown here at Ross Road) remains closed for road repairs. The route opened Oct. 29, but has been closed since Nov. 10. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

No reopening date yet for Abbotsford road that closed 12 days after it opened

Marshall Road Connector links to 16th Avenue, opening route all the way to Surrey

The City of Abbotsford says a reopening date is still to be determined for the new Marshall Road Connector that was closed down 12 days after it opened.

Aletta Vanderheyden, the city’s public relations manager, said city staff are continuing to work with the contractor, Fraser Valley Aggregates, to address the “settlements of the road.”

The new road runs east-west and connects Mt. Lehman Road at Marshall Road (near the Abbotsford Airport) to King Road at Bradner Road (near the Aldergrove border).

As the road continues, it turns into King Road in Abbotsford and then into 16th Avenue in Aldergrove, which is a major connector route through Langley and Surrey, where it intersects with Highway 99.

The Marshall Road Connector opened Oct. 29, but the portion that runs from Ross Road to east of the gravel operations near Bradner Road has been closed since Nov. 10.

The city said in a press release at the time that “some settlement has led to dips in the road that will require further assessment and work.”

Vanderheyden said Friday (Feb. 17) that the contractor’s design consultants are “currently reviewing the monitoring results and determining the measures required to repair the road.”

The city was responsible for asphalt paving and some civil works, she said.

Vanderheyden said the city does not have any additional information to share at this time, including the costs related to the extra work.

The project was approved by council in 2016 at an estimated cost of $9.1 million.


