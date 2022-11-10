Newly opened Marshall Road Connector in Abbotsford closed for repairs

Portion temporarily closed to traffic for ‘further assessment and work’

The new Marshall Road Connector, which recently opened in Abbotsford, is temporarily closed for repairs. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The City of Abbotsford is temporarily closing a portion of the newly opened Marshall Road Connector.

The portion that is being closed extends on King Road from Ross Road to east of the gravel operations near Bradner Road.

The city said in a press release on Thursday (Nov. 10) that, following the opening of the Marshall Road Connector on Oct. 29, “some settlement has led to dips in the road that will require further assessment and work.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City is closing the road until repairs can be made to ensure the ongoing safety of drivers utilizing this road,” the release states.

A reopening date has not yet been determined.

The Marshall Road Extension from Mt. Lehman Road to Ross Road remains open.

The new road runs east-west and connects Mt. Lehman Road at Marshall Road (near the Abbotsford Airport) to King Road at Bradner Road (near the Aldergrove border).

The project was approved by council in 2016 at an estimated cost of $9.1 million.

