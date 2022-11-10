The new Marshall Road Connector, which recently opened in Abbotsford, is temporarily closed for repairs. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The new Marshall Road Connector, which recently opened in Abbotsford, is temporarily closed for repairs. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Newly opened Marshall Road Connector in Abbotsford closed for repairs

Portion temporarily closed to traffic for ‘further assessment and work’

The City of Abbotsford is temporarily closing a portion of the newly opened Marshall Road Connector.

The portion that is being closed extends on King Road from Ross Road to east of the gravel operations near Bradner Road.

The city said in a press release on Thursday (Nov. 10) that, following the opening of the Marshall Road Connector on Oct. 29, “some settlement has led to dips in the road that will require further assessment and work.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City is closing the road until repairs can be made to ensure the ongoing safety of drivers utilizing this road,” the release states.

RELATED: New east-west Marshall Road Connector opens in Abbotsford

A reopening date has not yet been determined.

The Marshall Road Extension from Mt. Lehman Road to Ross Road remains open.

The new road runs east-west and connects Mt. Lehman Road at Marshall Road (near the Abbotsford Airport) to King Road at Bradner Road (near the Aldergrove border).

The project was approved by council in 2016 at an estimated cost of $9.1 million.

RELATED: Abbotsford opts for Marshall plan


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Death of Chilliwack’s Shaelene Bell classified as ‘undetermined’: coroner
Next story
Repairs almost complete to Sumas Dike in Abbotsford with $1.6M in provincial funding

Just Posted

The new Marshall Road Connector, which recently opened in Abbotsford, is temporarily closed for repairs. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Newly opened Marshall Road Connector in Abbotsford closed for repairs

Candles with messages from Shaelene Bell’s two boys were lit during her celebration of life at Sandpiper Resort on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Her death has been classified as “undetermined” by BC Coroners Service. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Death of Chilliwack’s Shaelene Bell classified as ‘undetermined’: coroner

Dignitaries, including B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, were in Abbotsford on Thursday (Nov. 10) to visit Sumas Dike, where permanent repairs are almost complete following the November 2021 floods. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Repairs almost complete to Sumas Dike in Abbotsford with $1.6M in provincial funding

Nicola Knudsen performs at the JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Nov. 5. (Submitted)
Abbotsford karate athletes win 34 medals at event in Chilliwack