Mayoral all-candidates meeting planned by Abbotsford Chamber

Public welcome to join event and ask questions of mayoral candidates

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a mayoral all-candidates meeting on Sept. 28. (Submitted photo)

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has announced it is hosting a mayoral all-candidates meeting.

The event is open to the public and there will be a chance for the audience to write down questions for the candidates. The event will also include questions posed from the Chamber, namely on business issues.

This is an Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce event sponsored by the Fraser Valley Indo Canadian Business Association and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

It will take place at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with a quick meet and greet in the lobby at 6:50 p.m. The meeting is set to adjourn at 9 p.m.

As of Thursday (Sept. 8) at noon, The News was aware of two mayoral candidates — Ross Siemens and Manjit Sohi. The deadline to hand in nominations for the Oct. 15 election is Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

