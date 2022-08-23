Manjit Sohi enters Abbotsford mayoral race

Manjit Sohi has announced he is entering the mayoral race.

Sohi most recently ran in last September’s byelection to fill Bruce Banman’s vacant seat and he finished third in that race with 2,302 votes.

His press release states that he brings over 25 years of experience working in municipal government as a chief building inspector, commercial plans examiner, secondary suite coordinator and a manager for building permits and licences. He has experience from five different municipalities, including Abbotsford. He’s also been involved in local sports organizations since 2002.

Sohi has lived in Abbotsford for 33 years and has also played leadership roles in several different organizations. He is the past president of the Building Officials Association of B.C., current president of the Fraser River Community Crematorium Society, current spokesperson for the Abbotsford United Sports Club and most recently appointed as a special advisor to the office of the auditor general for the city of Vancouver. He shares his opinions on construction and building permit details in that role.

He stated that Abbotsford needs new solutions from different voices.

“Abbotsford residents are demanding real solutions for real problems that we face today and will be encountering in the near future,” he stated in his release. “We are not exempt or immune to global inflation, climate change or the housing crisis. Homelessness is becoming prevalent and I feel we’re not doing enough. We have a lack of community infrastructure, an unpleasant log jam at city hall, and no real or practical long-term plan for rapid transit. I urge residents and businesses to get in touch with me. I want to listen to your issues and concerns. I hope to bring my two decades of municipal experience to the mayor’s office and work with council as a true independent candidate. I look forward to connecting with residents as I roll out my platform in the coming weeks.”

Sohi joins Ross Siemens, who declared for mayor on June 27, in the mayoral race.

Sohi can be reached via text or call at 604-832-1994 or by email at info@teamsohi.com.

