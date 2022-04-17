Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Saturday night crash in Abbotsford

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a Saturday night crash in Abbotsford.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision at 10:37 p.m., April 16, and discovered a Jeep had crashed through trees, a retaining wall and sheared a utility pole on Marshall Road, just west of McCallum Road.

“Police quickly attended to the lone male driver of the Jeep and he has been transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries,” says an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) press release.

APD patrol officers and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene throughout the night, and in the early stages of an investigation.

The road remains closed between McCallum Road and Horizon Street as repairs are underway on the utility pole. Police announced the road closure just after 11 p.m. Saturday, and say they will provide an update when it reopens.

#Abbotsford emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision on McCallum Rd. #RoadClosure between Horizon and McCallum. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9A976CBu07 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 17, 2022

They are seeking witnesses, and video footage from anyone who may have seen the Jeep driving before the crash. They encourage the public to contact them at 604-859-5225 if they have any relevant information.

