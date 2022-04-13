Driver leaving Abbotsford in stolen vehicle gets stuck on Highway 1 in Langley

Incident on Tuesday night results in charges for female driver

Abbotsford Police officers blocked in a stolen vehicle that got stuck when the driver pulled off to the side of Highway 1 in Langley on Tuesday night (April 12). (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

A woman in a stolen vehicle got stuck in a construction area on Highway 1 in Langley on Tuesday evening (April 13) and was arrested by Abbotsford Police officers.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident began when a call came in that a woman was trying to break into a vehicle in the 34600 block of Skyline Drive.

Before police arrived, she left in the vehicle she had arrived in, Walker said.

He said plainclothes officers located the vehicle a short distance away as it was being driven recklessly through Abbotsford. The officers continued to monitor the driver as she headed west on Highway 1.

Walker said the driver pulled into a construction area in the 23200 block of Highway 1, but her car got stuck. The officers were then able to safely block in her vehicle and arrest her.

They confirmed that the driver was in a stolen vehicle, he said.

Leeanne Point, 26, of Surrey has now been charged with dangerous driving.

ALSO SEE: Driver pleads guilty to killing mom in Maple Ridge in 2018

Walker said officers every day are “presented with drivers who fail to stop for the police or that are involved in dangerous-driving activities, putting others at risk.”

“We continue to use targeted enforcement using tools in our tool box to bring these offenders before the courts, ensuring public safety throughout,” he said.

“In last night’s case, we are grateful for the citizen who noted some suspicious activity and called police, allowing the apprehension of this offender.”

According to the provincial court database, Point has several charges still before the courts in other communities:

• reporting an offence committed when it was not – October 2020 in Surrey

• break-and-enter – June 2021 in Burnaby

• theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a break-in instrument – July 2021 in Vancouver

• assault with a weapon from July 2021 in Surrey, with her trial scheduled this summer

• break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a break-in instrument, theft and breaching a release order – September 2021 in Maple Ridge

ALSO SEE: Driver flees from police in Abbotsford and tracked by helicopter to Chilliwack



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice