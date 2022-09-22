A man was caught east of the Sumas border in the United States after illegally crossing with a bag of ketamine on him on Sunday (Sept. 18) just after midnight. (U.S. Border Patrol image)

A man was caught east of the Sumas border in the United States after illegally crossing with a bag of ketamine on him on Sunday (Sept. 18) just after midnight. (U.S. Border Patrol image)

Man caught by U.S. border agents with bag of ketamine near Abbotsford

Man had entered U.S. illegally in rural area east of Sumas border crossing

U.S Border Patrol agents have seized 2.2 pounds of ketamine in a remote area near Sumas and Abbotsford.

The agents were on patrol shortly after midnight on Sunday (Sept. 18). They were assigned to the Sumas border crossing, and they found a man who had illegally crossed the border from the Abbotsford area, east of Sumas.

In a press release on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents searched his bag and found a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for ketamine.

Doses of ketamine are small enough to be measured in milligrams. The press release does not elaborate on street worth of the drugs seized. It also does not include the nationality of the man caught, or charges being brought against him.

“Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation with diligence and hard work,” said Blaine Sector chief patrol agent David S. BeMiller. “Their commitment to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities is admirable. This seizure is a step in the right direction.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress near our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact Blaine Sector at 360-332-9200.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Police investigating home invasion in Aldergrove

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CrimeDrugsopioids

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snowbirds allowed back in the air after probe finds oil filter caused latest crash
Next story
$2M in funding announced for care plan to help those at risk of suicide in B.C.

Just Posted

A man was caught east of the Sumas border in the United States after illegally crossing with a bag of ketamine on him on Sunday (Sept. 18) just after midnight. (U.S. Border Patrol image)
Man caught by U.S. border agents with bag of ketamine near Abbotsford

Chief Chetlámetleqw Norman Florence, along with vice-Chief Tim Peters and councillors Kelsey John, Rhoda Peters, Aaron Pete, Audrey George, and Monica Florence were sworn in at an official ceremony that took place at Chawathil Te Lalemntset community complex. (Hope Standard)
Chawathil First Nation’s chief and council officially sworn-in Monday evening

The popular show is back for its 11th season and premieres on Sept. 26 on Discovery Canada. (HWYThruHell/Twitter)
11th season of Highway Thru Hell once again features Coquihalla Highway by Hope

Intensive Support & Resource worker Nick Bello, (left to right) is: Pat Giasson (Team Leader for Youth Probation - MCFD); Jaylene Thompson; Trevin Charlie, Shayla Malloway-Seward, and Envy Malloway-Seward.
Mentorship program for Stó:lō youth comes of age after a decade