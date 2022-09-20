Abbotsford Police are investigating a home invasion in Aldergrove on Sept. 18 and asking for any footage from around the time of the incident. (File photo)

Abbotsford Police investigating home invasion in Aldergrove

Residents of Fraser Highway home not injured but badly shaken; Police looking for possible footage

Family members inside a home on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove were threatened, but not physically harmed, in a home invasion on Sept. 18.

Abbotsford Police responded to the call at about 1:3o p.m.

Three male suspects had produced weapons and forced their way into the home, threatening the family members inside. The men then fled, prior to police being called.

Multiple Abbotsford Police officers, the Integrated Police Dog Service and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence.

While no family members were harmed the APD says they were incredibly shaken by this incident.

The three suspects were described as white males, ranging from 5’8” to 5’10” in height.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit has taken over this file. Although still in the preliminary stages of this investigation, detectives believe that this is a targeted incident.

They are looking for witnesses and dash cam footage from anyone in the area of Fraser Highway and Lefeuvre Road between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 18th. If you have any information that may assist, call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Just Posted

