Lighting requests will not be accepted for fountain in Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Council adopts policy that says lights will be changed on random basis

Abbotsford council has adopted a policy that does not allow for special lighting requests for the new fountain in Mill Lake. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The city has adopted a policy for the lighting of the new fountain in Mill Lake, and it does not allow for special requests.

The Decorative Illumination Policy, adopted by council at its public meeting on June 27, states that the colours and timing cycles for the fountain’s lighting feature will be selected on a random basis.

A staff report to council indicates that the fountain has 24 pre-set colour choices and timing cycles. Staff suggested changing the cycle very two weeks.

The report says the estimated cost to the parks, recreation and culture department for each visit to the control kiosk to change the lighting cycle is $75 – or $1,950 for the year.

The funds for the remainder of the year will come from the department’s operating budget, while ongoing operational costs will be discussed as part of the 2023 city budget.

The staff report says the new fountain policy is consistent with the city’s policy to not issue proclamations for specific events or causes.

The $200,000 fountain began operating June 23 and is the first project to be approved from the Mill Lake Fund established by the city in 2019.

A commitment of a $1 million donation over 10 years was made by an anonymous donor for improvements to the park.

The fountain circulates lake water and sprays a single jet 95 feet into the air which is expected to aerate and improve the aquatic environment.

