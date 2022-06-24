New fountain in Mill Lake in Abbotsford is now operational

Official opening of fountain and new dock was held Thursday night

An official opening for the new fountain in Mill Lake in Abbosford was held Thursday night (June 23). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

An official opening of the new fountain and dock at Mill Lake in Abbotsford was held Thursday night (June 23).

Deputy Mayor Sandy Blue flipped the switch to activate the fountain.

Abbotsford council in April 2021 approved spending up to $200,000 on the project from donated funds.

The fountain is the first project to be approved from the Mill Lake Park Reserve Fund established by the city in 2019. A commitment of a $1 million donation over 10 years was made by an anonymous donor for improvements to the park.

The aeration fountain is designed to improve the water quality of the lake – and, thus, its ecosystem – and to provide “a beautiful esthetic addition to the city’s premier park,” a 2021 staff report to council stated.

The fountain will spray lake water 27 metres into the air and will have LED lighting to allow for colour changes. The city will establish a policy to handle requests for seasonal and celebratory lighting of the fountain.

The fountain will be on a timer, which will shut it off at night. The expected lifespan of the fountain is 15 years, with annual power costs estimated at $7,000 and yearly maintenance costs at $1,500.

Another project that was recently completed at Mill Lake was the replacement of the floating wooden dock in the northwest portion of the park.

The dock – primarily used for nature viewing and fishing – was at “end of life,” according to the city’s request for proposals in July 2021.

That project had a budget of $220,000.

Dozens of people were on hand for the official opening of the new fountain and dock in Mill Lake on Thursday night (June 23). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Youth Orchestra performed Thursday night (June 23) during the official opening of the new fountain and dock in Mill Lake. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Information boards gave people the background on the new fountain and dock at Mill Lake in Abbotsford during the official opening on Thursday night (June 23). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)