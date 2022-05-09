Homicide team investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Abbotsford home

Investigators were on the scene Monday night (May 9) at a house on Arcadian Way in Abbotsford where the bodies of two adults were discovered earlier in the day. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)Investigators were on the scene Monday night (May 9) at a house on Arcadian Way in Abbotsford where the bodies of two adults were discovered earlier in the day. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Abbotsford to investigate two deaths that have been deemed suspicious.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a press release just before 7:30 p.m. Monday (May 9), saying they had responded to a call at around 10:30 a.m. that two adults had been found dead in a home in a residence in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way.

The home is in a rural area near Downes Road and Seldon Road in east Abbotsford.

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said, when officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the deaths were suspicious.

“Early indications suggest that this is not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Walker said.

The investigation has now been transitioned to IHIT, which has not yet released any additional information about the incident, including the ages and sexes of the victims.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV footage from the area within the previous 24 hours is asked to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.


