Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a deadly stabbing May 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Homicide team investigating fatal overnight stabbing in Coquitlam

One person is in custody

One man is dead and another person is in custody following a fatal stabbing just past midnight in Coquitlam Sunday (May 8).

RCMP were called to the 3000-block of Glen Drive just after 12:40 a.m., where they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Despite their efforts, the man died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and is working alongside Coquitlam RCMP. They have arrested one person, but say they’re still determining the circumstances of what occurred.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact IHIT by phone at 1‐877‐551‐4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca.

